Henderson County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said her department is taking all the steps necessary to get ready for a July 14 runoff election.
"We're preparing every day for our election. We're just taking it one day at a time," she said.
For the past few days, her workers have been getting the mail-in ballots ready to send. They should be in the mailbox sometime in next couple of days. If you don't get yours, you can call the Elections office at 903-675-6149.
"That's because the Republicans don't have elections in Precinct 2 and 3." Hernandez said. "Democrats have a Railroad Commission and U.S. Senate seat."
Republicans decide the winner of County Commissioner Precinct 1 between Wendy Kina-brew Spivey and Keith Pryor and Precinct 4, matching Mark Richard-son and Kelly Harris.
In the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff. MJ Hegar and Royce West are on the ballot to see who will challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November.
Chrysta Castañeda, is in the Railroad Commission race with Roberto Alonzo.
Hernandez said some of the election workers have dropped out for the runoff because they don't want to take a chance on getting the COVID-19 illness.
Because of the need for personal safety for the election, Governor Greg Abbott has doubled the length of the window for early voting, allowing it to start on June 29 instead of July 6.
Abbott previously used his emergency powers under his statewide disaster declaration to delay the primary runoffs, which were originally slated for May. June 15 is the deadline to register to vote.
This is the second time this decade that a runoff has been delayed. The first was in 2012 when the state was in the midst of the redistricting fight following the 2010 Census.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.