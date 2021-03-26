After an executive session Tuesday the Henderson County Commissioners Court chose a longtime sheriff's office deputy to fill an unexpired term as constable.
Thomas Goodell will serve as Pct. 1 Constable, to replace Kay Langford who died in January. Langford had just been elected to a second term in November.
Commissioners interviewed the two candidates Tuesday before making the choice.
"They were both very fine candidates that we visited with," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley nominated Goodell, seconded by Pct. 1 Commissioner Wendy Spivey.
Goodell had risen to the rank of Sergeant in the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and is the son of the late Tom Billy Goodell, who was also a longtime law officer.
At the meeting, for the second straight week, Commissioners had a lot to say about proposed legislation they consider detrimental to local governments ability to be heard in Austin. The court passed a resolution opposing Senate Bill 10, Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749, which they consider efforts to silence county officials.
McKinney said some legislators want to stop the counties from using funds to belong to associations, like the Texas Association of Counties, that enable them to have a collective voice at the capitol. Henderson County pays about $1,400 per year to maintain memberships in the associations.
McKinney said large counties, like Harris and Dallas, can afford to hire lobbyists to present their views to legislators, but smaller counties can not.
He said Henderson County has a population of about 80,000 and is relatively small compared with the big metro areas. More than 200 Texas counties are even smaller.
"When you get to Austin, as everyone knows, it's all about who has the contact," McKinney said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said 254 counties can't all send representatives to Austin to advocate for their needs. He said the state spends about $30 million to lobby the federal government in Washington D.C.
"They think it's OK for them to lobby the federal government with taxpayer money, but it's not OK for us small counties to lobby the state government with our $1,400," McHam said.
Commissioners also voted to:
• approve the Henderson County 911 budget summary for filing purposes only and
• pay 2021 bills totaling $342,262.
