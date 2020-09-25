Illegal dumping can be an eyesore as well as a safety hazard in Henderson County and Commissioners Court is seeking a grant to help catch some of the scofflaws.
On Tuesday, Commissioners voted to apply for funds through the 2021 Regional Solid Waste Grant Program. County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said the money will be used to replace cameras in place to catch illegal dumpers in the county.
A lot of them just wear out and stop working," Renberg said. "They're outside in the weather 24/7."
Renberg said the dumpers often steal the cameras, but the new cameras will be connected to the internet and will transmit an image of anyone who tries to take one.
"One of the downsides of the cameras now is if we leave them out there a week and take 8,000 pictures, that's a lot of pictures we have to go through," Renberg said. "This will remedy that."
The county previously received the grant in 2016. The county is seeking $4,300, which would enable them to get 10 cameras and cell service for the cameras.
Renberg said the new cameras have wider angle lenses than the ones they're replacing and should be more effective in getting the lawbreakers in the picture.
On another item, Commissioners authorized a county grant for the Meals on Wheels Ministry Inc. for 2020-2021. This is the county's matching portion of the grant that brings the program to Henderson County.
"This resolution is in support of the governor's grant program and is through the Texas Department of Agriculture," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "It is to supplement those homebound persons in our county who are elderly or have disabilities."
McKinney said Meals on Wheels services began cropping up in the 1980s.
"It's been a great program," McKinney said.
Commissioners also voted to:
* approve a new hire for the District Attorney’s Office at Step 7 on the Step plan. In addition to placing the employee at Step 7;
* enroll county employees into the Texas Association of County's Annual CyberSecurity Training Course for 2020-2021and
* authorized payment of regular bills totaling $255,688.90.
