Henderson County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to apply for money to offset the amount spent for defendants who can't afford to hire their own attorneys. The money is allocated through the Indigent Defense Formula Grant administered by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission. The county got about $76,000 in 2015. Since then, the slice has been a bit smaller including the $71,000 it applies for this year. County Judge Wade McKinney said Henderson County was paying less than $300,000 a year on indigent defense when the law went into effect. Now officials pay about four times as much to fill the need as when the Texas Fair Defense Act was adopted. In addition to the grant, the county gets back a portion of the money collected from the defendants. Combined, the grant and reimbursements cover about one-fifth of the indigent defense expense. It's the largest county expense outside of running the government. "It does help fund our indigent defense coordinator position," McKinney said. The Henderson County indigent defense coordinator is responsible for appointing an attorney if the accused adult or juvenile has been charged with a misdemeanor or felony and is financially unable to hire one. About two dozen attorneys are available. The amount of the attorney's fees is set by the county. Commissioners also voted to: * accept $3,000 from the Dollar General Library Literacy Fund program grant for the Henderson County Library LIteracy Program; * accept the transfer of a Leeboy Laydown machine for road work from Precinct 3 to Precinct 2; * approve a staffing agreement with Express Employment Professionals of Athens for temporary help when needed; * authorize payment of 2020 bills totaling $360,055.04 and * authorize payment of 2021 bills totaling $1,851.
County seeking indigent defense funds
- By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
