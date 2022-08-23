It was a dark day in our nation’s history. But from it, heroes arose. In the days and months after Sept. 11, 2001, Americans all came together as one and fought back against the terror that had risen its ugly head.
State Sen. Brian Birdwell (R-SD22) is one of those heroes. Birdwell, then a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, was stationed at the Pentagon on that day. He was the closest person to the impact site to survive.
Birdwell will join the 2022 Henderson County Republican Hamburger Picnic Saturday, Sept. 3 to share his story of that day, and the days, months and years after. The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church rodeo arena, located at 902 TX-7 Loop in Athens.
At the picnic, there will be tables available for people to register to vote, get information from the various Republican Clubs in Henderson County and other groups, and buy merchandise. Many local elected officials will be on hand to meet with their constituents.
"This is a casual event to get conservatives together, remember the events of 9/11, and hear from a genuine hero," said Daniel Hunt, Henderson County Republican Party Chairman. “This is the kickoff of a very important election season.”
Henderson County is approximately 85% Republican.
“We hope citizens will come out and meet with their elected officials, and get registered to vote if they are not already. It is imperative that every Republican and conservative vote in the General Election this year,” Hunt said.
Many individuals, elected officials and businesses have sponsored this event, including State Sen. Robert Nichols, State Rep. Cody Harris, B&W Video Services, Dr. John R. Lowry and Vickie L. Simon, District Judge Scott McKee, District Clerk Betty Herriage, County Commissioner Wendy Spivey, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Randy Daniel.
Several ticket options are available, and all include admission. Adults cost $10 for a hamburger, chips and drink, or $20 for all-you-can-eat. Kids 12 and younger are $5 for a hamburger, chips and drink, or $10 for all-you-can-eat. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite by going to https://RepublicanPicnic.eventbrite.com.
If you are interested in sponsorship information for this event, it is available on the ticket website.
“This is a kid friendly, casual event. A playground is available for kids. There is no agenda other that Sen. Birdwell speaking. Come out, hear from a hero, mingle with other Henderson County conservatives, enjoy a burger, and get ready for the election season,” said Brian Brody, Chair of the Picnic Committee and Precinct 1A Chairman.
The next meeting of the Henderson County Republican Party will be Monday, Oct. 3 at 207 E. Tyler Street in Athens. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. If you can’t make it and are interested in getting involved with the Henderson County Republican Party, contact Hunt at 817-913-5044, or hcrpcountychair@gmail.com.
