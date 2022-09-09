On Saturday, Sept. 3, a week before the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Republicans gathered for a Hamburger Picnic. The picnic celebrated the end of the Summer, the beginning of the election season, and paid tribute to those who lost their lives, and those who made great sacrifices to help others on that day 21 years ago.
Around 60 guests gathered at the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church rodeo arena to enjoy fellowship and hamburgers, and hear from a real American hero. State Senator Brian Birdwell (R-SD22) was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army on 9/11. He was stationed at The Pentagon. He was the person closest to the impact site to survive.
Sen. Birdwell captured the crowd’s attention with his story of survival and his reliance on God to get through that horrible day, and the months and years of painful reconstructive surgeries after.
“I prayed ‘God, I understand this is how it is how I am supposed to go, and I am ready,’ because I knew where I was going.”
Thankfully, four men came from another part of the building and carried his horribly burned body to safety.
Birdwell spoke of the amazing bravery of the American men and women who came to the rescue that day, and fought back against the terrorists in the months and years after. He urged the crowd to continue the fight by educating themselves and voting.
"Col. Birdwell’s presentation was powerful," said Daniel Hunt, Chairman of the Henderson County Republican Party.
“He motivated all present to get out and educate their family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and even enemies, about the importance of voting and about who to vote for.”
In addition to the hamburgers and Sen. Birdwell’s presentation, attendees had the opportunity to get registered to vote, and to purchase Republican merchandise. The Party plans to make this an annual event.
The next meeting of the Henderson County Republican Party will be held at their headquarters at 207 E. Tyler Street in Athens Monday, Oct. 3. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, and soft drinks, water and snacks will be provided. If you can’t make it and are interested in getting involved with the Henderson County Republican Party, you can contact Hunt at 817-913-5044, or hcrpcountychair@gmail.com.
