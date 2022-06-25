Every two years, the Republican Party of Texas meets to elect leadership, adopt new Rules and a Platform, and select a list of Legislative Priorities for the upcoming State Legislature. That Convention happened the week of June 13 through the 18 in Houston. Henderson County had nine delegates in attendance.
At the Convention, several committees met. One of those committees was the Legislative Priorities Committee. Henderson County Chairman Daniel Hunt served on that committee representing Texas Senate District 3, which runs from Henderson County all the way down to Orange and Jefferson County on the Gulf Coast. Henderson County Delegates Clint Stutts and Kaden Mattingly each testified before the committee regarding Abolition of Property Tax.
The Legislative Priorities Committee considered all the Platform Resolutions submitted from all over the state by County Conventions. They then heard testimony from more than 200 delegates from all over the state on a variety of issues. The committee then selected the top 15 Priorities. These top 15 Priorities were presented to the general convention of over 5,000 delegates. Those delegates selected the top eight.
In 2020, this same process yielded eight Legislative Priorities. Only one of the Republican Priorities was fully addressed. According to the party, this was mostly due to a Speaker of the House who chose to appoint Democrats to chair committees to hear the Republican Priorities. This time, Ban Democrat Committee Chairs is one of the Priorities.
"The Party sent a message to Dade Phelan, or whoever the next Speaker will be, that we will not put up with this nonsensical practice,” Hunt said. “Republicans are the clear majority in Texas, and elections matter.”
Henderson County is approximately 85% Republican.
“If our legislators don’t follow through on what we elect them to do, we need to fire them by electing legislators who will,” Hunt said.
The Republican Party of Texas 2022-23 Legislative Priorities can be viewed online by going to texasgop.org/legislativepriorities88/
The next meeting of the Henderson County Republican Party will be Monday, July 11 at headquarters at 207 E. Tyler Street in Athens. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in getting involved with the Henderson County Republican Party, contact Hunt at 817-913-5044, or hcrpcountychair@gmail.com.
