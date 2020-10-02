The Henderson County Commissioners court approved an agreement with Rockwall County on Tuesday to house inmates for the coming year.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Henderson County currently gets $35 per day to house Rockwall inmates, and with an average of about 30 prisoners on hand, it has been a good source of revenue.
"They also reimburse the county for medical expenses for their inmates that we have to take care of," Hillhouse said.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said housing Rockwall County prisoners works well because the two jails are similar in many respects.
"We pretty much have the same vendors," Hillhouse said. "Southern Health Partners is there and is here in Henderson County. We're basically a mirror image of them."
The major difference is the Henderson County jail is much larger, but Rockwall is working to make their facility large enough to bring all of its out of county inmates back home.
The Henderson County Jail has 508 beds while Rockwall holds just 246. When the Rockwall expansion is complete, it will have 510 beds.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, on Sept. 1, Rockwall had 52 of its prisoners housed in other counties.
Commissioners Court also approved a letter in support of the East Texas Economic Development District. The purpose of the district is to encourage and support coordinated economic growth throughout the region.
Commissioners also voted to:
• approve a memorandum of understanding with Texas Health and Human Services to continue to use facility space at 101 West Baker Street in Athens;
• accept a monetary donation from the Cedar Creek Rotary Club to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
• approve and agreement for the Texas County and District Retirement System Plan and
• authorize payment of bills totaling $127,835.36.
