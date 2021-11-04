The Henderson County Commissioners Court issued a proclamation Tuesday in honor of “Ginger” Murchison, a longtime Athens resident whose impact has been felt long after untimely passing.
County Judge Wade McKinney said Murchison was a special person, not only to the City of Athens, but Henderson County, as well.
“She was really a great lady and had a great heart for the community,” he said.
A historical marker is set to be dedicated at Murchison’s grave site at Athens Cemetery at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.
Steve Grant of the Athens Cemetery Association said Murchison’s essence sometimes gets lost when remembering all of her contributions to area organizations and projects.
“This is a celebration of, not only of the many gifts Ginger has given our county and community down through the years, it’s a celebration of her,” he said. “We picked the Saturday closest to her birthday to honor her.”
Ginger was born Virginia Lucille Murchison on Nov. 4, 1949 in Dallas. She was only 51-years-old when she died, in 2001, as a result of a traffic accident at the intersection of Loop 7 and Farm-to-Market Road 1616.
Athens Historical Commission President Sarah Brown said getting the marker ready and the observance has been met with obstacles. The project to get the marker began in 2018, when they sponsored the marker, but the foundry that was going to produce the maker went out of business.
“Then the state had to approve the marker, but when they did all of that, COVID hit,” Brown said.
The project picked up speed again this summer.
McKinney read a proclamation that he said touched on what Murchison has meant to the area.
“Her love for community was known in all corners of Henderson County and her friendship and generosity has touched the lives of generations of Athenians and Henderson County residents alike,” he read.
