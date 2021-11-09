Except for the brief time they had to work on the process, Henderson County’s redistricting process hasn’t been the ordeal it was a decade ago, County Judge Wade McKinney said.
After taking a long look at the new maps, Commissioners are expected to schedule a public hearing on the plan for Friday. If there are no problems, the maps are expected to be accepted at that meeting.
The new maps must be accepted by Saturday, Nov. 13, according to current state law to allow time to get ready for the 2022 Primary Election filing period.
The condensed timeline was caused by the late release of data by the Census Bureau.
Commissioners met Oct. 20 with the law firm hired by the County for redistricting, the Democratic and Republican party chairs, and the Henderson County Elections Office to redraw the maps.
While making small shifts to the Commissioner Precinct lines, the group also had to redraw smaller subdivisions such as voter tabulation districts, formerly known as voter boxes.
McKinney said most of the work of redistricting involved those voter districts.
"The new State House districts really caused a lot of work to be done inside the Athens loop," he said.
Other subdivisions such as Justice of the Peace or Constable precincts were changed "very little," according to McKinney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.