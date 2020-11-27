Henderson County's unemployment rate improved by more than 1% from September to October, numbers released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
The county had 6% out of work in October after 7.1% the month before. The Texas unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in October from 8.3% in September. The state's unemployment rate for October is in line with the national unemployment rate of 6.9%.
“While the unemployment rate captures only a snapshot of our economy at a specific moment in time, the job growth we have seen over the past 6 months shows an enduring strength in the state’s economy,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “To maximize our efforts, TWC will continue to provide opportunities for Texans to enhance their jobs skills, search for new jobs and participate in other workforce services at one of our many Workforce Solutions Offices.”
The office for Henderson County is on North Murchison Street, across from the Henderson County Justice Center.
Henderson County saw a bit of growth in the number employed, from 34,136 to 34.422. The total unemployed dropped from 2,599 to 2,196.
Henderson County's neighbors also recorded lower rates in October. The biggest drop was in Cherokee County, which fell from 9.4% to 7.8%
“Our Texas employers continue to make positive strides, even during the uncertainty of this pandemic,” said Aaron Demerson, Commissioner Representing Employers. “My office is committed to ensuring our state resources and TWC services are available to help our Texas employers as they navigate these unchartered waters, continue to safely open their doors and take care of business.”
Henderson County had a 3.3% unemployment rate last October which was followed by 3.2% in December. The low mark for 2020 was 3.6% in February, before COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. Both April and May reached the high for the year, with 10% unemployed.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The following is a list of Henderson and nearby counties, their October unemployment rate, followed by the September rate.
• Anderson, 5.5, 6.4
• Cherokee, 7.8, 9.4
• Ellis, 5.2, 6.3
• Henderson, 6.0, 7.1
• Kaufman, 5.9. 7.0
• Navarro, 5.1, 6.2
• Van Zandt, 5.6, 6.6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.