The Henderson County Commissioner’s Court appointed Shane Renberg to another two-year term as County Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator which will begin Jan. 1, 2023.
On social media, Fire Marshal Renberg thanked the Commissioner's Court for its support and thanked the members of his office “who work hard everyday to achieve the goals of our county.”
Renberg has been Henderson County’s fire marshal since April 2013 and was an assistant in the office prior to that. He also has served with the Payne Springs Police Department.
According to the Texas Local Government Code, county commissioners courts can appoint a fire marshal for a term not to exceed two years. Fire Marshal Renberg, who has been reappointed multiple times, said “I am honored to continue to serve the citizens of Henderson County.”
