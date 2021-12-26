After a long executive session, Henderson County Commissioners Court re-appointed Fire Marshal Shane Renberg for a term through Dec. 31, 2022.
Renberg has been fire marshal since April 2013, but was an assistant in the office before that. He has also served with the Payne Springs Police Department.
According to the Texas Local Government Code, county commissioners courts can appoint a fire marshal for a term not to exceed two years.
The Code states that a county fire marshal shall investigate fires that occur within the county, but outside municipalities, that destroy or damage property or cause injury. They also have authority to conduct arson investigations.
In Henderson County, the fire marshal also has responsibility over nuisances, such as illegal dumping.. In other action, Commissioners:
• reappointed Douglas Curran to the Henderson County Hospital Authority Board;
• approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Indigent Healthcare Solutions;
• approved request made by Juvenile Probation Department and Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 to waive a premium differential for the Wellness Incentive Plan;
• approved formation of the Henderson County, Texas Sexual Assault Response Team;
• adopted an Interlocal Agreement with East Texas Council of Government COGWORKS Purchasing Cooperative;
• authorized donation of surplus material to The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society for construction of a small bridge, located in Precinct 1;
• voted to allow work on private property off County Road 4325 at Dunn Creek, in Precinct 4 to alleviate drainage issues caused by a beaver dam;
• reappointed Tate Cramm to Emergency Service District No.4 Board of Directors, located in Precinct 1;
• reappointed Donna Ward to the Emergency Service District No.10 Board of Directors, located in Precinct 2 and
• authorized payment of bills totaling $307,726.40.
