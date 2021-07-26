Big O Speedway is the place to be Saturday nights if you like to go fast, and Saturday was a full night. This week's guests were the mini bikes with Albert Vardanyan taking first.
Results include:
Mini Bike Feature - Albert Vardanyan, Wills Point
BTS Concrete Thunder Cars - Gerald Larson, Eustace
Kilos Drilling Hornets - Kade Sustaire, Emory
Mac Haik Ford Eco Limited Modifieds - James Riddle, Crandall
Ren Del RV USRA Modifieds - Manuel Williams Jr., Foule, AR
Ruston Cattle Co. USRA Factory Stocks - Michael Bowles, Italy
Thompson Construction Pro Late Models, Jim Moon - New Florence, MO
You can be part of the fun weekly starting at 6 p.m. every other Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. The 5/16 mile dirt track is located at 3118 FM 85 in Ennis. General admission is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-10. For more information please visit its Facebook page at Big O Speedway.
