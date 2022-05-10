Sometimes it seems like it will never rain. Sometimes it just won't stop.
Farm Services Agency reports the unpredictability of East Texas weather has landed Henderson County in multiple disaster declarations within the last year.
Applications for emergency farm loans for damages and losses caused by these weather events are being accepted according to spokesman FSA spokesman Clinton Warrick.
"Farmers should apply as soon as possible," Warrick said. "Delays in applying could create backlogs in processing, with possible delays into the new farming season.
Farmers may be eligible for loans of up to 100% of their actual losses or the operating loan needed to continue the agricultural business, whichever is less.
“As a general rule, a farmer must have suffered at least a 30% loss of crop production or suffered any physical loss to be eligible for an FSA emergency loan under the disaster designation” Warrick said.
The events qualifying for loans are:
S5088 - based on damages and losses caused by excessive moisture occurring April 1, 2021, through August 31, 2021 for Anderson, Cherokee and Henderson Counties.
S5158 - based on damages and losses caused by drought occurring December 8, 2021 and continuing for Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, and Van Zandt Counties.
N1531 - based on damages and losses caused by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 21, 2022, through March 30, 2022 for Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith and Upshur Counties.
S5174 - based on damages and losses caused by drought occurring November 1, 2021 and continuing for Gregg, Henderson, Smith, Upshur and Van Zandt Counties.
The Henderson County office is located at 201 US Highway 175 West.
The telephone number is 903-675-3259 with office hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional information regarding Disaster Assistance Programs may be found online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.
Since the implementation of the 2014 Farm Bill, FSA has invested an average of $1 billion each year into the stability of our state’s agricultural system.
