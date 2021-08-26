The Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday proposed a tax rate that cuts the figure by 1.5 cents from the current amount.
“This is my fifth year on the court and this is the first time we’ve been able to decrease the tax rate,” said Chuck McHam, Precinct 3 Commissioner.
The proposed rate is .4464870 per $100 valuation. County Judge Wade McKinney, who began as Precinct 2 Commissioner in the late ‘90s, said the rate is several cents lower than when he began. The rate then was 51 cents.
Commissioners set the public hearing on the budget for Sept. 7 and the vote on the tax rate that same day. McKinney said that is the final day the hearing could take place under rules adopted by the Legislature a few years ago.
Once the proposed rate is locked in, the commissioners can not exceed that amount when setting the rate. The 2022 budget will raise 8.74% more than the current year. The county is projected to benefit this year from higher property evaluations. McKinney said the county has maintained a flat even rate in years when money was tight to benefit the taxpayers.
McKinney explained that the proposal is the 2021 tax rate, because the 2022 budget is funded by taxes imposed this year.
In other action, the court approved a contract with the Office of the Attorney General for the statewide victim notification service grant award. They also approved a contract with APPRISS for maintenance of the victim notification data.
The service offers notification of the custody status of an offender and court proceedings. APPRISS has been in business since 1994.
Commissioners also approved a list of Democratic and Republican election judges and alternates for the November vote. The names were submitted by Democratic Party Chairman Richard Fladmark and Republican Chairman Dan Hunt.
In other action Commissioners approved:
a right-of-way permit for the Crescent Heights Water Supply Corporation to install a meter on County Road 1219;
a right of way permit for a road bore under County Road 3700 and
authorized payment of bills totaling $208,106.97.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.