Henderson County Commissioners proclaimed Oct. 2 through 8 National 4-H Week.
AgriLife Extension Agent Angela Hemphill spoke at Commissioners Court Tuesday morning, telling Commissioners how local 4-H students are involved in food groups, STEM projects, stock show projects and other contests, livestock judging, horse judging, and more.
She also highlighted two Texas 4-H Ambassadors from Henderson County, Bella Bridges and Andrew Childress.
Three 4-H students spoke to Commissioners Court: Amelia Abney, Jack Tyler, and Bryce Parish.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is "Opportunity 4 All," which highlights how 4-H offers opportunity for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion and what lies within it through hands-on learning experiences.
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now.
To learn more about 4-H, contact Angela Hemphill at 903-675-6130 or email achemphill@ag.tamu.edu.
