10-6-22 4H Week.jpeg

Courtesy photo

Three 4-H students spoke to Commissioners Court Tuesday. Pictured, from left, are Amelia Abney, Bryce Parish, Jack Tyler, and AgriLife Extension Agent Angela Hemphill.

Henderson County Commissioners proclaimed Oct. 2 through 8 National 4-H Week.

AgriLife Extension Agent Angela Hemphill spoke at Commissioners Court Tuesday morning, telling Commissioners how local 4-H students are involved in food groups, STEM projects, stock show projects and other contests, livestock judging, horse judging, and more.

She also highlighted two Texas 4-H Ambassadors from Henderson County, Bella Bridges and Andrew Childress.

Three 4-H students spoke to Commissioners Court: Amelia Abney, Jack Tyler, and Bryce Parish.

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is "Opportunity 4 All," which highlights how 4-H offers opportunity for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion and what lies within it through hands-on learning experiences.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now.

To learn more about 4-H, contact Angela Hemphill at 903-675-6130 or email achemphill@ag.tamu.edu.

Trending Video

Recommended for you