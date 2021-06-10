6-10-21 Elder Abuse Proclamation.jpeg

The Henderson County Commissioners Court proclaimed June Elder Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, with June 15 dedicated to the cause. Pictured left to right are L-R

Mark Richardson Commissioner Pct 4

Justin Miller APS Specialist

Charles (Chuck) McHam Commissioner Pct 3

Botie Hillhouse Sheriff

Tina Strong APS Specialist

Jana Thompson APS Board

Sonya Williams APS Specialist 

Todd Weaver President APS Board

Tonya Fuller DFPS Faith-Based & Community Engagement 

Wade McKinney County Judge

Wendy Spivey Commissioner Pct 1

And Scott Tuley Commissioner Pct 2

 Courtesy photo

The Henderson County Commissioners Court met Tuesday morning and proclaimed June Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

Elder abuse is an under-reported issue due to fear, shame and an inability to reach out for help. It affects a diverse group with varying socioeconomic, ethnicity and cultures.

According to Adult Protective Services, caseworkers investigated 442 cases in 2020, with 270 of them confirming abuse against those who have contributed to the welfare of Henderson County their entire lives.

The elderly are an important part of society, working, contributing and also passing along traditions, sharing wisdom and life experiences. The proclamation states it is our duty as citizens to reach out to people in need.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you