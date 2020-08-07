The Henderson County Commissioners Court authorized County Judge Wade McKinney to sign all the documents to get the repairs rolling covered by the County Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program.
The state made $250 million available this year through the Texas Department of Transportation. Henderson County was approved for $208,208. Anderson County received a grant award of $190,157. Cherokee's portion is $341,644. For Navarro County, the total is $179,267
"In 2014 we received funds," McKinney said. "This is the first time it has come around since then."
Jessica Brown of the auditor's office said the money will come to the county as a reimbursement, after the work is done.
Brown said the county should get the go-ahead to commence work within the next few weeks.
First on the Henderson County work list is a two mile stretch of County Road 1300 in Precinct 1, which is in need of overlay and spot base repair. The estimated cost of the job is $100,000 of which the county's portion would be required to supply 20%. The county can use its cost of labor and equipment to apply toward its 20% match.
Second is County Road 2930 in Precinct 2. The work is to raise 700 feet of pavement between two culverts. That work is estimated to cost $47,000, with the county's part being $9,400.
A section of County Road 3911 in Precinct 3 is third on the list. The two-mile stretch from State Highway 19 to County Road 3909 needs an overlay and soft base repair. The cost of the work is listed at $112,000 with the county portion $22,400.
The county has up to five years to complete the work.
McKinney said the Texas Legislature decides each session whether to fund similar transportation grants.
“From the conference call I had, it sounds like this is something they would like to continue, but there's no guarantee that it will be annually or even semi-annually,” Brown said.
"We would need to show that we used this money and we're applying again because we have another need."
If the county wants to apply for a future grant, it's best that the work from this grant cycle be completed.
In other activity Commissioners approved:
• naming James Cook to replace Henry Evens on the Emergency Services District No. 1, serving the Trinidad area;
• a right-of-way permit for the Bethel Ash Water Supply Corporation for a road bore under County Road 3800 in Precinct 3;
• a right-of-way permit for the Leagueville Water Supply Corporation for a road bore under County Road 3614 in Precinct 3;
• extension of the contract with Republic Services for solid waste disposal and
• payment of bills totaling $131,933.92.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.