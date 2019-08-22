After interviews on Tuesday, the Henderson County Commissioners Court chose a new Veterans Services Officer.
"We appointed Gregory Powell," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "We're getting his office set up. It's going to be in the Courthouse Annex, but in a different location."
For years, the office has been near the back door of the Annex. Many people who visit the building to do business with the county may not be aware that it's there.
"He was in the military for 33 years," McKinney said. "He actually did this type of work in the military, such as benefits management. He has a great background. It fits perfectly with this."
The Commissioners interviewed Powell in an exectutive session after the regular court meeting.
The mission of the Veterans Services Office is to provide assistance, guidance and representation in the application process of Veterans Affairs and state benefits for which they are eligible, advocating for the veteran and their dependents.
Services
Veteran Services Office is a department of Henderson County and is not part of the Veterans Administration nor funded by them. They serve as an advocate for the veteran.
Some of the areas, where the office lends assistance in obtaining documents or support are:
• Compensation or Pension
• Disability Retirement • Dependency and Indemnity. Compensation
• Appeal to Board of Veterans Appeal • Hospital and Outpatient Benefits
• Texas Veterans Land Board Programs • Texas Veterans Commission
• Texas State Cemetery Program • Texas Veterans Homes
• Educational Benefits • Vocational Benefits • Debt Waivers
• Obtaining or replacing Military Awards • Obtaining Lost Military Records
• Review of Military Discharge • Claims for Insurance Payments
• Burial Allowance
