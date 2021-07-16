Henderson County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to officially place Paula Ludtke in the Elections Administrator slot in the salary step plan.
Ludtke was chosen by the Henderson County Elections Commission to fill the vacant post. She was chosen from five applicants who were interviewed last week.
“Many of us know her in several positions that she’s had,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. “Her work ethic is outstanding and we look forward to working with her moving forward.”
Her most recent job was in the Henderson County Treasurer’s Office. Treasurer Michael Bynum believes she will do a great job.
“Her work is fantastic,” Bynum said. “She’s the type person for a management position and is going to be great.”
Commissioners Court also voted:
• to approve a refund request for a property in the Athens Independent School District, located in Van Zandt County;
• to accept financial records from the Henderson County 9-1-1 District for the year that ended in April;
• to accept the 2019 annual financial report from Emergency Services District No. 10;
• to approve the county’s portion of the annual interlocal agreement with the Andrews Center, with a payment of $44,000 to the agency for mental health services;
• to set a public hearing for 9:15 a.m., July 27 concerning a proposed 35 miles-per-hour on County Road 4616;
• to set a public hearing for 9:16 a.m., July 27 concerning a proposed No Thru Trucks Zone on County Road 4616;
• to issue a request for proposal for the Henderson County cafeteria insurance plan and other benefits;
• to request qualifications for administration of the money available through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds;
• to approve a right-of-way permit for the Crescent Heights Water Supply Corporation to put in a water meter and main line on County Road 1219;
• to authorize payment of bills totaling $461,850.35.
