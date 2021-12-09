Henderson County Elections Administrator Paula Ludke presented Commissioners Court a list of Vote Centers for the 2022 Primary Election Tuesday.
There will be fewer boxes, with seven eliminated and one added to the total used in the November Constitutional Amendment Election.
“A couple of Commissioners and I have looked at locations and we’ve looked at plans,” Ludke said.
Although there will be fewer places to vote than in the past, voters now have the advantage of going to whichever Vote Center they prefer, rather than being relegated to a single location.
“I hate to close any location, but its harder to get help for them,” said Chuck McHam, Precinct 3 Commissioner.
Ludke’s list of changes included closing the Caney City box and consolidating with Malakoff,
closing the box at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Gun Barrel and consolidating it with the Gun Barrel City Hall, closing the Westside box in Precinct 3 and moving it to Chandler, eliminating First Baptist in Athens ROC and Shady Oaks and relocating their voters to the Cain Center, combining Berryville with Coffee City and eliminating Faith Family Church in Precinct 4 with voters going to the Henderson County LaRue Complex.
“The Cain Center would be a new location that we would open and we’d use the gym there,” Ludke said. “That would be a little easier for curbside voters and facilitating voters there.”
In addition, the LaRue complex will become a new early voting box in in addition to the existing ones in Athens, Chandler and Seven Points.
Ludke said the Chandler early vote location will be moved from Chandler City Hall to another place in the city.
McKinney said the City Hall on State Highway 31 has proven to be unsuitable, because of a scarcity of parking.
“Over the years, what I was looking at was eventually getting to five early voting locations in the county,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
Although Henderson County is ready to go, the March primary election date could be in jeopardy, because of a lawsuit against the state’s redistricting plan, he said.
