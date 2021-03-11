The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution, Tuesday, opposing unfunded mandates handed down from the state legislature to county governments.
The county has approved several such resolutions in recent years as the state government continues to put additional responsibilities on counties with little or no extra money to pay for them.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson said discussion is underway in the 87th Legislature for a bill that would require body-cams for jailers.
"They add to it a little more every year," he said.
"Right now they have a bill in the house that they want to silence the voice of local officials," Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said. "They don't want us to give any kind of county funds to our associations. And our associations speak for us as a group."
McHam referenced Texas Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749, which would prohibit county funds from being used to join and support nonprofit county associations that provide communication to state legislators.
The bill, introduced in December, is labeled as a "restriction on the use of pubic funds by political subdivisions for lobbying activities."
All of the county officials can't drive to Austin to visit with the legislature, McHam said.
"We have to do it as a collective voice and they have a bill down there where they want to do away with that collective voice. What that does is do away with local control."
Texas Conference of Urban Counties and Texas Association of County Auditors recently combined to do a study of unfunded mandates over a five-year period. The study shows that “while the state pays the salaries and benefits for district judges, counties pay all personnel, and other operating costs, plus provide the actual courtrooms/courthouses. Counties also fund county clerk offices, district clerk offices.”
Indigent defense, indigent health care, and medical care in county jails are open-ended expenses that are passed on to local governments.
Commissioners also voted to:
• accept the Racial Profiling Report from Henderson County Constable Precinct 1 for filing purpose only;
• appoint Christin Johnson and Nancy Solomon to the Henderson County
Library Advisory Board;
• approve the Henderson County Investment Policy;
• renew the contract with the Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking Service (ARTS) 2021;
• approve a 30 year ground lease with Cross Roads ISD, for the purpose of constructing a free standing communications tower;
• appoint Rusty Quattlebaum and reappoint Calvin Morris to Emergency
Service District Service No. 5, located in Precinct 3;
• authorize payment of the final 2020 bills totaling $97,493.55 and
• authorize payment of 2021 bills totaling $507,755.30.
