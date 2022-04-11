Henderson County officials are still urging residents to hold off on burning. The current fire danger is different than what the county normally faces.
"My concern is the high winds with the heavy fuel load present," said Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. "Most of the fires we are having right now are attended fires that get out of control due to the winds. It's just not safe to burn, period."
Because the risk is based on the wind rather than dry conditions. A burn ban has not been instituted, however, officials are asking residents to be smart and wait until later in the week to burn.
