Henderson County is represented at the 2019 Texas Association of Counties Legislative Conference this week in Austin.
"The county is represented by our County Auditor Ann Marie Lee and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
According to the Texas Association of Counties the meetings, which conclude Friday give county officials and staff an overview of the 86th legislative session and an opportunity to network with county officials from the various offices. They also meet with legislators, and other experts about the issues that affect the county governments and their constituents.
"Everyone is reading throughout the year, but when they all come together down there it helps to bring all of the perspectives together on how to address an issue," McKinney said.
There are also break-out sessions on individual topics.
"They will let you dig deeper into what your hot point is for an hour or hour and a half discussion," McKinney said.
The 86th Legislative Session was intense, with some hotly debated issues involving things like property tax and school finance.
"We've pretty much combed through everything," McKinney said. "There were about 820 new laws signed in. Of course, they don't all affect county government, but a full 25 percent of them do. We've pretty much gone through it and are just ready to start the new year."
When Lee and Geeslin return they'll bring back information about what was discussed in the three day conference.
"They always bring back literature, supporting documents and things like that," McKinney said. "
TAC is made up of many associations, such as the Texas Auditors Association and the Sheriff's Association,
"Each one of those associations has newsletters so we are informed every year about issues that pop up," McKinney said.
A Legislative Analysis Report issued by TAC gave brief recaps of many of the new laws passed in the 140 day session.
The 86 page report shows that the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019, known as SB 2, capped a county government’s ability to generate additional revenue beyond 3.5 percent without holding an election. The conference report was adopted by the Senate by a vote of 21 to nine, and by the House by a vote of 88 to 50.
HB 3, according to the report, was the top priority school finance bill of the session. The bill infuses an additional $6.5 billion, above current law funding, into public school education funding. The legislation includes salary increases for teachers and other educators; provides $5.0 billion in property tax relief through compression of the property tax rate; and reduces recapture.
