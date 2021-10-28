County Attorney Clint Davis and District Attorney Jenny Palmer were guest speakers at the October meeting of the Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club. They discussed the difference between the two offices and took questions from the members. Pictured with County Attorney Clint Davis is president of the CCL Women's Susan Waterman and District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
County officials speak to Women's Club
- Courtesy photos
