The State of Texas is requiring counties to create adult sexual assault response teams for victims of crime and the Henderson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution creating the team and appointed members to the new group Tuesday.
District Attorney Jenny Palmer said the team brings different disciplines together to help the victims.
“Our goal is to reduce the re-traumatization of victims of sexual assault,” she said. “We also will work together to provide services and also have successful investigation and prosecution of for victims of sexual assault.”
The Henderson County members are Palmer, County Attorney Clint Davis, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Athens Police Chief John Densmore, Meagan Richardson, a nurse who performs sexual assault exams, Ginger Ford from the Henderson County Help Center, and Stephanie Walker of the Cedar Creek Wellness Group.
“We have already had one meeting on how we would like to see this work going forward,” Palmer said. “We have the support of each of these agencies.”
Palmer said the statistics concerning sexual assaults in Texas are troubling and this year the legislature created the sexual assault teams in hopes of improving them. Palmer said less than an estimated 10% of such cases are even reported.
Athens City Manager Elizabeth Borstad also supports the team, Palmer said.
“Last year, in 2020, there 30,000 sexual assaults reported to law enforcement and there were over 50,000 survivors,” she said.
After spending the next 12 years looking into how to successfully investigate those cases, the team will report back to Commissioners Court next December.
“There are also some classes we’ll have to take,” Palmer said. “We’re going to be meeting at least quarterly, as well.”
The members of the team are volunteers and will serve without compensation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.