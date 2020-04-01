The Henderson County Regional Fair Park Board has a new member, the second change this year for the body.
Commissioners Court named Alicia McGee Mikkelsen to the spot left by Charles Elliott who retired from the board after several years of service.
"I believe she will be a very good addition to this board and I'm very proud to have here to be on the board," Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas said.
Mikkelsen and her family have been notable at the Henderson County Livestock Show, working behind the scenes, while the children showed winners.
"I know Mrs. Mikkelsen has spent her life in association with that facility," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "Even in my youth in my days in 4-H she was a part of that facility and it's really wonderful to have her step up and take that responsibility."
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said a special presentation for Elliott, who had perhaps the longest tenure of anyone who had served on the board, would have been done at this year's livestock show, had the event not been canceled.
"That will be done at a later date," McHam said.
Earlier this year, board chairman Bob Miars retired and was honored for the 13 years he served. His spot on the board was filled by Cliff Smith, whose term will end December 31, 2021.
Other board members include Ron Welch, Charla Farrell, Danny Davis and Matt Tyler. They have been involved in numerous recent. upgrades to the Fair Park complex on State Highway 31, such as pavement for the parking lot, restroom remodeling, large fans in the arena and a continuous replacement of stalls. Much of the funding comes from a Hotel Motel Tax earmarked for the Fair Park.
