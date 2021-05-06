County names new elections head

The Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday introduced Jessica Rodriguez as Elections Administrator.
County Judge Wade McKinney said the Elections Commission made the pick after several meetings since the position became vacant in March.
“I’m excited to be in this position and I look forward to serving Henderson County well,” Rodriguez said. “I’m ready to get started.”
Rodriguez has been serving as interim and oversaw the vote counting in the city and school board elections Saturday.
Next up for Rodriguez is tying up loose ends from the local elections and getting ready for November, which will include a slate of proposed constitutional amendments.
The Elections Commission is made up of county officials and the Republican and Democratic Party Chairs. It is tasked by the Texas Elections Code with hiring the County Elections Administrator.
Republican Chairman Daniel Hunt told Commissioners Rodriguez was a pleasure to work with and is well qualified for the role.
Rodriguez said the May 1 vote and counting went smoothly. Her department worked five early voting locations and had six Vote Centers open on election Day.
She follows Denise Hernandez who became the first Henderson County Elections Administrator in 2008. She left to become the Smith County Elections Administrator, but recently resigned the position.
In other action, Commissioners Court accepted the 2021 Tobacco Settlement payment, totaling $179,200. McKinney said funds from the massive lawsuit against the tobacco companies have been coming for more than 20 years. Under the terms of the 1998 agreement, the tobacco companies created a $2.275 billion fund to help entities responsible for providing indigent care for the general public.
In recent years, the county has been getting from $150,000 to $200,000 to help offset the cost of problems created by the use of tobacco. In the early days following the settlement, the county got much more than that.
Commissioners also voted to:
Refund overpaid taxes totaling $6,071.69;
create a No-Through-Truck Route on Waverly Way, south of Athens, in Precinct 4;
authorize payment of $11,191.50 in state feel and
authorize payment of $161,338.74 in regular bills.
