The Henderson County Commissioners Court is coming closer to an agreement with the Humane Society of Cedar Creek for operation of the animal shelter in Athens.
After a long discussion on the topic at the Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, County Judge Wade McKinney expects the item to appear again on the May 3 agenda.
"I think everyone had a chance to state their case on why this needed to be done," McKinney said.
County Attorney Clint Davis said he has been working on the issue for the past five months.
"We have had meeting, after meeting, after meeting" Davis said. "There are some great inequalities in our system right now."
During the meeting County Attorney said perhaps the biggest item to be finalized is the amount the county will pay for the service.
"We have not come down to a final number," Davis said.
The county budgeted $261,112 to run the facility for the year, McKinney said. Money from the city of Athens and other municipalities added to the total budget for the shelter.
"The public doesn't realize what this issue and this problem is costing the taxpayers every single year," Davis said. "When you combine that with the money the county is already giving the Tool shelter and all combined, muicipalities and county both, we're approaching a half-a-million dollars."
Actual expenditures for the county to run the facility totaled about $200,000 in 2019. Davis said the City of Athens is contributing through cash and use of the shelter facility, about $115,000 to the annual operations of the shelter.
McKinney said during Commissioners Court budget sessions last June, July and August, they learned they were looking at a $100,000 to $125,000 increase to be able to add personnel to handle animal adoptions.
"The issue we had, and I think Commissioner McHam said it best, is there's no way government is going to do it cheaper than private, or a non profit," McKinney said.
The county learned in 2017 that the Henderson County Humane Society was going to discontinue running the shelter in Athens after 29 years. County officials were not able to find an organization that would step in and take over the services.
The city of Athens agreed to allow the county to use the facility on Aaron Street where the animals are kept. The Henderson County Humane Society, which has operated the facility for many years, will donate the equipment. The county approved an interlocal agreement on Tuesday for use of the facility.
