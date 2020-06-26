The Henderson County Commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement with Tyler Technologies for Eagle Fraud Guard, to safeguard property titles.
"It is a fraud guard for deed records," County Clerk Mary Margaret Wright said. "They can sign up for it online. It doesn't cause the resident anything to sign up. It's just a service we will provide for them."
Fraud Guard is a way to help you prevent property fraud. Register your name and when a document is recorded with your name on it you will be notified via email. This gives you early warning of property fraud being committed in your name.
County Judge Wade McKinney said the county has had a couple of inquiries in recent months of how the county guards against fraudulent deed transactions. It's a type of crime that was relatively rare a few years ago, but has been on the ascent.
"Many times, they target properties that have been paid off and are relatively inactive," McKinney said.
Sometimes the fraud involves stealing the property outright while other times money is borrowed against it.
According to the FBI, an example of that kind of fraud was reported last year in the Los Angeles area. A real estate business owner in southeast Los Angeles pled guilty to leading a scam that defrauded more than 100 homeowners and lenders out of some $12 million. "She promised to help struggling homeowners pay their mortgages by refinancing their loans. Instead, she and her partners in crime used stolen identities to purchase the homes. They then pocketed the money they borrowed but never made any mortgage payments. In the process, the true owners lost the title to their homes and the banks were out the money they had loaned to fake buyers."
In other action Commissioners Court voted to:
• appoint Robert Baron to the unexpired term for Secretary/Treasurer on Emergency Service District # 3, located in Precinct 4;
• set a 30 mph speed limit on Bushwacker Drive in the Bushwacker Subdivision
located in Precinct 2;
• set a 30 mph speed limit on County Road 2938 located in Precinct 2 and
• authorized payment of bills totaling $159,298.80.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.