A 53-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck in southeast Henderson County on Sunday night, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
Kerry Roy Burkham, the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Tracker, was the deceased. Jeffery Mason, 45, a passenger, was flown to UT Health Tyler with non-life threatening injuries. Both men had Frankston addresses.
Reports said Burkham was headed south in the 18100 block of County Road 4225 shortly after 8 p.m. when the vehicle exited from the roadway and rolled over onto the driver's side. Burkham was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck. He was pronounced dead by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams.
The wreck was investigated by DPS Trooper Timothy Henry. DPS troopers, Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies and personnel from Berryville, Brownsboro, Poynor, New York/LaRue and North 19 Fire Departments were dispatched to the location. Responders were on the scene for about three hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.