A 53-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck in southeast Henderson County on Sunday night, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.

Kerry Roy Burkham, the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Tracker, was the deceased. Jeffery Mason, 45, a passenger, was flown to UT Health Tyler with non-life threatening injuries. Both men had Frankston addresses.

Reports said Burkham was headed south in the 18100 block of County Road 4225 shortly after 8 p.m. when the vehicle exited from the roadway and rolled over onto the driver's side. Burkham was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck. He was pronounced dead by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams.

The wreck was investigated by DPS Trooper Timothy Henry. DPS troopers, Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies and personnel from Berryville, Brownsboro, Poynor, New York/LaRue and North 19 Fire Departments were dispatched to the location. Responders were on the scene for about three hours.

