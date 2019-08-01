The Henderson County Commissioners Court held a short meeting on Tuesday, but they did approve a big payment.
The court authorized payment of bills totaling $1,758,066.35. The bulk of it was $1.5 million for the first installment of the P-25 radio network the county is purchasing.
"The great thing about it is, we made the first payment and we'll make the next payment early into next year," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "We'll have the thing two-thirds paid off within a year's time."
Commissioners Court voted on June 25 to purchase the $4.5 million system from Harris Communications. The Phase 2 P25 system replaces the one the county has used since the mid-70s.
In recent years bandwidth on the VHF frequencies has been narrowed, making it harder to pick up transmissions cleanly. The new system will solve that problem for the county.
According to John LaForge of Harris Communications. P25 Phase 1 was designed to use the same bandwidth as a narrow band FM channel, meaning they could be used side by side, and narrow band FM channels could gradually be replaced by P25 digital channels. Phase 2 provides two effective digital channels per 12.5 kilohertz.
Commissioners also accepted the resignation of Brian Childress from the Henderson County Regional Fair Park Board. Childress chose to resign his spot on the board due to demands of his work schedule. He had been on the board for six years.
"We need to thank him for the great job that he did," Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas said.
The court approved Danny Davis as Childress' replacement. He was raised in the agriculture industry and has been involved for about 30 years with the Henderson County Livestock Show. Davis is often in the announcers booth during livestock show events.
The term runs through December 31, 2020.
