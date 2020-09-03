The Henderson County Commissioners court Tuesday added a day of Saturday voting at the Texan Theater to its November election schedule.
Henderson County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said the Theater had not been available on Oct. 24 when the early voting dates were set, but a conflicting event has been canceled. Without the change, the vote would have been held at the county elections center on Larkin on that date.
"The Texan allows us to have 12 machines," Hernandez said. "That's important with no straight party voting."
Another election change approved on Tuesday was moving the Seven Points voting to the Lakeview Assembly of God.
"That does allow more machines and social distancing," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "We're expecting a very large turnout."
Commissioners also conducted public hearings on the budget and tax rate. No one from the public chose to speak on either subject. Commissioners then voted to approve the balanced budget and set a tax rate of .4621530, just over a penny-and-a-half lower than the current rate.
McKinney commended the county officials for their work in putting together the new budget, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
"I have not seen the type of cooperation we've had this year," McKinney said.
At the meeting, Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said recent rains have removed the immediate need for a burn ban. The county average on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index was 535 on Monday, 40 points below the benchmark the county uses for considering a ban. A week ago, the county was right at the 575 mark on the 800 point scale, which measures moisture in the soil.
An area west of Seven Points is still extremely dry, Renberg said, with a reading of 667.
With no Commissioners Court set for next week because of the Labor Day holiday weekend, it will be two weeks before the next meeting.
In other action, Commissioners authorized payment of bills totaling $333,757.86.
