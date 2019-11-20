Anyone who'd like to add a cat to the family for the Christmas holidays will get a price break from the Henderson County Animal Shelter.
After a vote of the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, the adoption fee for a cat has been sliced in half.
"I'm in favor of cutting it from $70 to $35 through the end of the year to create some interest to move the cats out," Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin said.
Shelter Director Amy Lambert said they've been fortunate enough to have some cats that have already been spayed and neutered brought to the shelter.
As of Tuesday, there were 21 felines in the cat room at the shelter. Four male and three female cats have had all their shots and are ready to go to a good home. Only six cats have been adopted over the past nine weeks.
"Cats aren't animals that we can take out to our adoption events," Lambert said. "They get scared."
Lambert said many people who want a cat for the home will just pick one up free from a friend or neighbor rather than come to the shelter and pay a fee. The selling point of coming to the shelter is knowing the cats have had their shots. They've also been trained to use a litter box.
Lambert said it costs the county about $1.50 per day to keep a cat at the shelter.
The Henderson County Animal Shelter is located at 901 W. College Street in Athens.
Commissioners also approved the tax resale of lots in Precincts 1 and 2. Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas said the sales were a good deal for the Eustace Independent School District as well as the county. The number of remaining lots that have not been returned to the tax rolls has been reduced to less than 30. Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley made the motion to accept the offers for the property, seconded by Thomas.
On another item, Commissioners selected Todd Miller to replace a member of Emergency Services District No. 2 who had died. The term will end on Dec. 31, 2020.
The court also authorized payment of bills for 2019, totaling $516,882.93.
