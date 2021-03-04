Henderson County wants to hear from those interested in filling the unexpired term of a constable who died after being re-elected last November.
"We need to move forward in getting that position filled," County Judge Wade McKinney said at the Commissioner's Court meeting Tuesday, March 2.
Precinct 1 Constable Kay Langford died of COVID-19 Jan. 14. She had served beginning in January 2017 and was just into her second term.
The precinct includes most of north Athens and stretches to the Van Zandt County line. A large part of a constable's job is executing civil documents and serving warrants. The office is in the basement of the Henderson County Courthouse.
McKinney said losing Langford had been, to the county, like losing a family member. She served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, mostly in the sheriff's department. Langford got her start working the old jail on Larkin Street.
"We will open it up for resumes and keep that open for a couple of weeks," McKinney said.
Anyone interested can bring a resume to the county judge's office or to one of the commissioner's precincts. Once the applications are in, the county will begin the selection process.
In other action, Commissioners Court approved a right-of-way permit to the Virginia HIll Water Supply Corporation to bore along County Road 3801. Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said the 3-inch pipe will stretch 3,500 feet.
Commissioners also voted to:
• accept the bond for Henderson County Constable Precinct 5 to be filed in the county clerk's office,
• approve an interlocal agreement between Henderson County Precinct 1 and the City of Star Harbor for labor and equipment to haul millings from Texas Department of Transportation road projects and other road projects;
• authorize payment of 2020 bills totaling $4,737.56 and
• authorize payment of 2021 bills totaling $124,259.18.
