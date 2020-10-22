The Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday, approved a Road Use Indemnity Agreement and permit for a LaRue area road to be used as headquarters for the Integrated Pipeline Project as it passes through Precinct 4. The 150 mile pipeline is a joint project of the Tarrant Regional Water District and Dallas Water Utilities from Lake Palestine to Lake Benbrook. "IPL Partners want to use CR 4530 for an access road to their project location." said Mark Richardson, Precinct 4 Commissioner. "It's about 1,200 feet of road use." The construction trailers and project offices will be located on the road which connects to Farm-to-Market Road 2588. Most of the truck traffic for the project will be on roads maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation. Richardson said CR 4530 is already used as access to Athens Tree Farms. "There's a lot of truck traffic on the road already and it has held up well," he said. The agreement for CR 4530 and holds the company doing the project responsible for reasonable costs of damages to the road. The company has secured a bond to cover any damages. Commissioners also set a public hearing for Nov. 10 on posting and regulating a posting for no through trucks on CR 4614 and no trucks on segments of CR 4613 in Precinct 4 They also set a hearing for a truck route on segment of CR 4613 and CR 4615, in Precinct 4. In other activity, Commissioners Court: • proclaimed Oct. 24, 2020, World Polio Day in Henderson County; • approved Eustace ISD tax resale deeds in Hidden Hills Harbor Lot 221, Lot 222, Lot 232 and Cherokee Shores Lot 163, Lot 171, located in Precinct 2; • set a speed limit of 35 mph on County Road 4226, located in Precinct 4; and • authorized payment of bills totaling $304,472.24.
County looks at road issues involving trucks
- By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
