Henderson County Commissioners Court conducted a workshop on Tuesday to study the 2020 County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Program.
The grant was created by the 86th Texas Legislature to aid counties whose roads have been damaged due to the oil and gas industry within the county.
County Judge Wade McKinney said the commissioners submitted a report on the condition of their roads in September. In the application, the county must present a list of all of the county roads they want to repair with the funds.
"It is from that report that all or the roads that can be submitted for inclusion can be drawn," McKinney said.
The state has $250 million available this year and Henderson County is eligible for a minimum of $189,645. Under the formula, Anderson County qualifies for $172,692, Cherokee $320,903, Navarro $159,360 and Van Zandt $210.590.
The counties could receive more than the allocated amount if all 254 Texas counties do not apply for the funds. The funds are in the form of a matching grant. The county must put up 20%, but that can be an in-kind contribution such as employee costs and rented or purchased equipment.
"I think you will find you'll exceed the 20% by your labor and equipment," McKinney said.
The money will come to the county as a reimbursement, after the work is done.
The 86th Legislature in House Bill 4280, modified the statutory allocation formula for the program and added some program requirements for county grant recipients. The rules now require that, when a county uses program funds to contract for construction or maintenance, the county must competitively bid the projects and publicly open the bids.
TxDOT uses data from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the Texas Railroad Commission, and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to calculate the allocation of grant funds.
The deadline for applications is May 27. Counties will be notified on, or around June 25 of their award.
If funding is awarded, the county has up to five years to get the work done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.