The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved a balanced budget Tuesday and agreed on a tax rate that is 1.5 cents lower than a year ago.
The 2002 budget total of $37,106,679 is over $2 million more than the one currently in place.
“You are well aware of the efforts and time that we put forth, not only ourselves, but our other local officials and departments,” County Judge Wade McKinney said to the commissioners before the vote.
“Our budget faced us with many new challenges on the issue of software maintenance,” McKinney said. “We’re looking at almost a $400,000 increase for software maintenance, not just for the equipment that the use, but the new radio system.”
New employees in the sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office are also in the 2022 document.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said he likes that the court goes line-by-line in creating the budget, looking at each expense.
“I think this commissioners court and other commissioners court have done a great job of utilizing every cent and being able to save the taxpayers money,” Tuley said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Wendy Spivey said it was her first budget and was the product of teamwork.
This was the second budget for Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson who said this year was more stressful than the previous one.
“There were some things that the money wasn’t there for and we had to make cuts to keep it balanced,” Richardson said.
He pointed out that some additional expenses were required to meet state mandates.
“If the state says you have to have a certain number of jailers you have to have them on hand for the number of inmates,” Richardson said. “They’re very hard to get right now. We had to give raises to try to keep them here.”
The adopted tax rate is .4464870 per $100 valuation. McKinney who began as Precinct 2 Commissioner in the late 90s said the rate is several cents lower than when he began. The rate then was 51 cents. He said the rate is lower than any of the surrounding counties, except for those that collect a sales tax.
In other action, Commissioners accepted the vote canvass from the Texas House District 10 election as presented by Elections Administrator Paula Ludke. There were 574 votes cast in the election, which placed Brian Harrison and John Wray in a runoff.
