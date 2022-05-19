The Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday approved a list of eligible projects for the American Rescue Plan Act, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
The vote was another step on a continuing process in securing the $16 million in available funds. All of the money allotted the county must be encumbered by the end of 2024 with the payout of all projects by Dec. 31, 2026.
“It was to us, a pretty good sum or money, but when you start looking at some of these projects, it goes away pretty quick,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said.
The county has contracted with Traylor and Associates to help ensure that the projects chosen are not disallowed by the funding agency, Judge Wade McKinney said.
Eight local projects types are on the county list. Those involve, UT Health COVID related expenditures, water supply improvements, broadband infrastructure, law enforcement equipment, HVAC air quality, road infrastructure. Senior Citizens Building/Fairgrounds Complex and financial software.
“I think people will be able to see some of this money that the county was given and they’re going to be able to touch it,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said. “It’s not going to be behind the scenes.
I‘m kind of proud of how the court has stretched all of these eight across the county.”
Traylor and county officials have conducted several workshops to arrive at a potential list. The list is not final and other items could be added.
Commissioners also voted to accept a petition for creation of Emergency Service District 12, located in Precinct 3. The proposed district is in the Chandler area and would benefit the Chandler Volunteer Fire Department. It fills in some gaps, not included in other ESDs and stretches to the Van Zandt County Line, north of Chandler.
“It’s essential for these fire departments these days,” McHam said. “I don’t know how any of them make it selling barbecue sandwiches on Saturday.”
A public hearing was set for 9:20 a.m. June 7, concerning the ESD. Proponents of the new ESD hope to get it on the ballot for November.
In other action, Commissioners voted:
• to accept the FY2022 Indigent Defense Grant Program Award of $65,514;
• to apply for the Edwin A. Blue and Janice Owen Miller Charitable Fund Grant Application 2022 to
• to purchase scanning equipment for the Historical Commission;
• to accept the canvass of the votes for the May 7, 2022 Constitutional Amendment Special Election and
• authorize payment of bills totaling $294,348.96.
