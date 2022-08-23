Henderson County Commissioners Court lifted the burn ban and drought-related Local State of Disaster Tuesday morning after the county experienced heavy rainfall Monday.
The countywide burn ban that has been in effect since June 21.
Fire Marshal Shane Renberg told Commissioners that new drought index figures for the county were unavailable Tuesday morning, but that he heard reports of between 4 and 6 inches of rain throughout the county.
"Conditions have changed quite dramatically," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
County officials said there could be another drought cycle in the near future and wanted to ensure residents had a chance to burn while they have the opportunity.
"There are people out there that need to burn," Renberg said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.