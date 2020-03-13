Henderson County officials are monitoring reports of the spread of the COVID-19, the Coronavirus, but as yet aren't sending any alarms.
"The county has full integration with the state and federal resources," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "We're having our daily call with both federal and state officials."
The county is getting guidance with the Texas Department of State Health Services with suggestions of how to combat the virus.
"They're saying all viruses are handled in the same fashion," McKinney said. "Wash your hands, disinfect and if you're sick, stay at home. That's the basic guidance that rings true no matter what you're dealing with. They reiterate it every opportunity."
McKinney said the spread of the virus in this part of the country was still relatively small as of Thursday.
"There are only 125,000 cases total and in the state of Texas there's only been 21 confirmed cases," McKinney said."That's very important because 80% of the people that contract this have had mild symptoms."
As with the flu, McKinney said, the older population and those with chronic health issues are being hit the hardest.
As in other years, several Henderson County 4-H and FFA students were in Houston earlier this week competing in the massive Houston Livestock Show and County exhibitors were doing well when the word came Wednesday that the City of Houston was closing the event and they'd be leaving.
"We had a meeting this morning and we're taking steps to ensure that everything is ready to go," McKinney said. "The Henderson County livestock show is on board to begin and run as usual."
The livestock show is set for March 23-28 at the Henderson County Regional Fair Park arena.
"We have had discussions with Northeast Texas Public Health District, which is our health district and epidemiologist that we are working to make sure we are taking every necessary precaution for this and that we will be good stewards," McKinney said.
That's the county plan for now. If as time goes by, the threat intensifies, the county will act accordingly.
"It's two weeks out," McKinney said. "We'll be having daily conversations about this as time gets closer so we can make the exact right decision when the time comes."
NET Health issued a statement concerning encouraging municipalities, businesses, schools to take certain steps to ready for the illness.
In many instances, the response should be similar to the flu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.