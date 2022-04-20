A big drop in the percentage of Henderson County workers unemployed placed the latest rate at its lowest point since pre-pandemic times.
The Texas Workforce Commission numbers for March show the county rate at 3.5%, down from 4.3% in February.
The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 4.45 in March, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from February and 2.0 percentage points below the level set one year ago.
“We’ve added 152,200 positions so far in 2022, which is more jobs over the first three months than any previous year dating back to 1990,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “The prosperous economic climate in Texas expands opportunities for all who call Texas home.”
Henderson County’s number employed grew to 37,647 from 37,028 from February to March and had a huge dip in the number unemployed from 1,679 to 1,375.
In 2019, Henderson County was seeing record low unemployment rates. In April, the reading was 3.1%, which was equaled by the May statistics. After the usual Summer jump, the rate dropped back to 3.1% in December.
In February, 2020, Henderson County’s unemployment stood at 3.4%, a low unequaled since. In January 1991, the record high rate was 12%.
“Texas continues to add jobs month after month, meaning more career opportunities for our Texas workforce,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor.
For locals needing assistance in finding employment, Workforce Solutions of East Texas for Athens is located at 205 N. Murchison Street, in the shopping center across from thee Henderson County Justice Center. Call 903-677-3521 for assistance.
The following is a list of neighboring counties, the March 2022 unemployment rate, followed by the February 2022 rate:
• Anderson, 3.2, 4.0
• Cherokee, 4.4, 5.6
• Ellis, 3.1, 3.8
• Kaufman, 3.4, 4.1
• Navarro, 3.4, 4.1
• Van Zandt 3.1, 3.9
