The unemployment rate for Henderson County wasn’t budging in October, despite a slight drop in the number seeking jobs.
The Texas Workforce Commission reports the county with 4.6% unemployment, the same as September, as it heads into the holiday season, when temporary jobs generally drive the numbers down.
In October, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.4%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from September 2021. Texas added 56,600 total non-agricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 17 of the last 18 months. Texas added a total of 661,300 jobs since October 2020.
“Our labor market numbers continue to signal that Texas has jobs for those looking to take the next step in their career,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “TWC is committed to helping Texans and our businesses succeed, from pursuing roles in high-demand middle skills fields to training and recruiting resources to make our state the best place to live and work.”
Henderson County had 35,909 on the job in October, down from 36,027 the month before. The number unemployed dropped from 1,744 to 1,734.
“Opportunities in Texas continue to grow, and TWC is here to put all Texans on a path toward finding not just a job, but a career,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “Whether you’re looking for quality child care or training to advance in your profession, TWC has the resources to help."
The Workforce Solutions of East Texas for Athens is located at 205 N. Murchison Street. Call 903-677-3521.
The following is a list of area counties, their November 2021 unemployment rate, followed by the November 2020 rate.
Anderson, 4.2, 4.5
Cherokee, 5.6, 5.7
Ellis, 3.9, 4.0
Henderson, 4.6, 4.6
Kaufman, 4.2, 4.2
Navarro 4.5, 4.6
Van Zandt, 4.1, 4.2
