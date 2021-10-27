Henderson County had more on the job, coupled with fewer unemployed in September, Texas Workforce Commission statistics show.
The County unemployment rate for the month was 4.7%, down from an August mark of 4.9%.
In September, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.65%, a decrease of 0.3 percentage said points from August 2021. Texas added 95,800 total non-agricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 16 of the last 17 months. Texas added a total of 711,500 jobs since September 2020.
“The improvement we see in the unemployment rate this month continues the trend we’ve experienced the last six months,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “Businesses in Texas continue to create jobs, which creates career opportunities for Texans.”
Henderson County had more on the job in September, with a total of 35,978, after 35,712 the previous month. The September unemployed totaled 1,755, down from 1,857 for August.
The East Texas Workforce Development Area, which includes Henderson among its 14 counties also improved for the month, with unemployment dropping from 5.3% to 4.9%. The region shows a big change from one year ago, when the unemployment rate stood at 7.4%. The rate had peaked at 10.8% in spring of 2020.
“From rural Texas towns to our big cities, job opportunities continue to grow for Texans,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “TWC has programs to help Texans in all areas of the state and all career levels, from scholarships for childcare to job training, with the goal of providing a path to upward mobility for all.”
The following is a list of Henderson County’s neighbors, the September unemployment rate, followed by the August rate.
Anderson – 4.4, 4.6
Cherokee – 5.8, 6.1
Ellis – 4.0, 4.2
Henderson – 4.7, 4.9
Kaufman, 4.4, 4.7
Navarro – 4.6, 4.9
Van Zandt – 4.2, 4.4
