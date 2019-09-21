Henderson County's unemployment rate improved in August, dropping .2% from July, information from the Texas Workforce Commission indicates.
The county rate dipped to 3.9% after a 4.1 reading in July. The total unemployed decreased from 1,489 to 1,393.
In Texas, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.4%, matching the all-time record low set in June. This record is currently the lowest the unemployment rate has been since series tracking began in 1976.
Texas employers added 303,500 jobs over the year. Henderson County had a total of 36,050 on the job in August, up from 34,502 for the same month last year.
“Our businesses in Texas continue to thrive every day in a strong economy, and this three-month historic low unemployment rate is encouraging for all Texans,” said Bryan Daniel,TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public. “Texas has created an environment for success, thanks to Governor Abbott’s leadership, and it should continue to support additional business expansion for our broad range of industry employers.”
“Our economy is robust, and our workforce is thriving,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “At TWC, we’re working hard to provide each member of our 14 million strong workforce with opportunities to sharpen their skills, build their careers and keep Texas one of the best places in the country to live and work.”
The East Texas Workforce Development Area, which includes Henderson, Anderson, Van Zandt and 10 other counties has added 2,403 to the workforce this year for a total of 368,215 employed.
The following is a list of Henderson County's neighbors, the August unemployment rate, followed by the July rate.
• Anderson – 3.1, 3.3
• Cherokee – 4.2, 4.4
• Ellis – 3.4, 3.6
• Henderson – 3.9, 4.1
• Kaufman – 3.7, 3.8
• Navarro – 3.7, 4.0
• Van Zandt – 3.6, 3.7
