The Henderson County unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in July, the second straight increase.
In July, the Texas unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% matching the all-time record low set in June. The record is currently the lowest the unemployment rate has been since series tracking began in 1976.
“It is remarkable and a testament to the strength of our industries that Texas continues to maintain a historic low unemployment rate of 3.4%,” TWC Chair and Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs said. “Our economy remains strong as a result of the continuing growth of our Texas employers and our thriving industries.”
Henderson County had a 3.6% reading in June, after a record low 2.9% in May.
Texas employers added 323,300 jobs over the year. In July, Henderson County had 35,258 working, down from 35,568 the previous month.
The number unemployed in the county increased from 1,325 to 1,390 from June to July. In May, only 1,047 were out of work.
The East Texas Workforce Development area, which includes Henderson County, also had a rate of 3.8% for July after 3.6% in June. There were more than 371,000 working in the area, with more than 14,500 unemployed, in the 14 counties.
The highest unemployment rate of 4.8% was recorded in Camp County. The best rate was in Anderson County, at 3.1%.
TWC and 28 local workforce boards connect Texas workers with available jobs. Assistance in finding employment is available at the East Texas Workforce Solutions, at 205 Murchison St., Suite 101, in Athens.
The following is a list of Henderson County area counties, their July unemployment, followed by their June unemployment:
• Anderson - 3.1, 2.9
• Ellis - 3.3, 3.2
• Henderson - 3.8, 3.6
• Kaufman - 3.5, 3.3
• Navarro - 3.3, 3.2
• Van Zandt 3.4, 3.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.