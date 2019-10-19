Henderson County's September unemployment rate slid back to its lowest mark since the record setting low of May, according to information from the Texas Workforce Commission.
The rate was 3.4% for September, after 3.6% in August. The county recorded an all-time low of 2.9% in May.
The Texas unemployment rate held steady for the fourth month in a row in September at 3.4%matching the all-time record low first set in June. This record is currently the lowest the unemployment rate has been since series tracking began in 1976.
"Texas' fourth straight month of record-setting low unemployment rates highlights the competitive strength of Texas businesses, whose broad-based growth across industries provides exceptional opportunities for our highly skilled workforce," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "Texas continues to be a national leader in job creation and the premier place to do business."
Henderson County had 35,558 on the job in September, after 35,205 in August. The total unemployed was 1,235, down from 1,308 the month before.
"Our Texas employers continue to thrive and grow in our strong and resilient economy," said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "Texas has created an environment for success and we continue to support local business expansion efforts over an array of industries."
The East Texas Workforce Development Area, which includes Henderson, Anderson, Van Zandt and 10 other counties has added 2,403 to the workforce this year for a total of 368,215 employed.
The following is a list of Henderson County's neighbors, the September unemployment rate, followed by the August rate.
• Anderson – 2.7, 3.0
• Cherokee – 3.6. 3.9
• Henderson – 3.4, 3.6
• Kaufman – 3.1, 3.3
• Navarro – 2.9, 3.2
• Van Zandt – 3.1, 3.3
