Henderson County, like all of its neighbors, saw more than a 1% jump in unemployment numbers from February to March.
The latest Texas Workforce Commission figures are the foreshadowing of things to come as the first effects of shutdowns due to the coronavirus begin to show.
Henderson County had 4.8% without jobs in March, after a reading of 3.6% was recorded in February.
The 14 county East Texas Workforce Development Area reported more than 8,000 fewer on the job from March of 2019. The unemployment rate was up 1.3% from last March.
The 4.9% unemployment for the region is the highest since March 2017.
Statewide, where the rate is 4.7% the TWC is expanding its call centers, servers and staff to keep up with the increase in calls from job seekers and those seeking unemployment benefits.
The TWC call centers are open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Unemployment Benefits System is available 24/7.
The latest TWC report shows Henderson County had 34,876 on the job in March after 35,595 in February, That's the fewest at work since January 2019. The total unemployed increased from 1,327 to 1,772. That's the most without jobs since the winter of 2017.
Most of the Workforce Solutions Centers in Texas are available only via the internet or Telephone. The Workforce Solution of East Texas Athens website has contact numbers and information about the services available during the COVID-19 response.
The following is a list of March unemployment rates, followed by February rates of Henderson County and its neighbors:
• Anderson, 3.9, 2.9
• Cherokee, 5.3, 4.1
• Ellis, 4.2, 3.0
• Freestone, 6.8, 5.2
• Henderson, 4.8, 3.6
• Kaufman, 4.4, 3.3
• Navarro, 4.7, 3.4
• Van Zandt, 4.5, 3.5
