The Henderson County Detention Center housed more prisoners this week than before because of the recent severe weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
"Due to Hurricane Laura and the Orange County contract, they sent us 128 inmates," Hillhouse said.
The Orange County inmates were only expected to stay for the duration of the storm, but are still in Henderson County.
"They are having some issues with their roof, so they're going to be here awhile," he said.
Instead of the customary 300-or-so prisoners in the jail, the total has been about 460. The most recent Texas Commission on Jail Standards report showed 461 inmates, of which 290 were local and 171 contracted from other locations. The jail has 509 beds.
Henderson county has contracted with numerous entities since the jail was expanded more than 10 years ago to house their inmates for a fee. Sometimes it was because of a jail being overcrowded. In other cases, it was because Jail Standards had temporarily shut down the facility due to some inadequacy or violation of rules.
The Orange County contract was different in that it was only to be activated in a time of disaster. The two governments entered the agreement 2010 after Orange County had been in the path of Hurricane Rita in 2005, and Ike in 2008. Henderson County was to be available to take their prisoners just in case the Orange County facility was closed, damaged or inoperable. Until this year, Orange County never had to send a prisoner to Athens.
The arrival of the group from southeast Texas has taken a bit of adjustment for the Henderson County crew.
"We're not used to our jail population running in the 450s or 460s, but we're getting it figured out," Hillhouse said.
Adding the Orange County group has not caused any problem in complying with COVID-19 protocols, he said.
"No, they're all housed together," Hillhouse said. "They came up here together, so we left them that way."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.